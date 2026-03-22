Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
11h

I will let my pet raccoon

sleep in the bathtub with my gator,

for I know you'll visit soon,

or perhaps it will be later?

The donkey won't sleep in the tub

at night, so don't have cares.

He's in the car, but here's rub,

when he drives, he swears

like a sailor fed a soggy pickle

that will not bounce when dropped.

You might say that he's quite fickle

for when by cops he's stopped

at KFC (that's where he lingers)

for use of fork...he's got no fingers!

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Carol Ann Chidlaw's avatar
Carol Ann Chidlaw
11h

Substack doesn’t have a “laugh” emoji or I would have used 15 of them after I stopped laughing and wiping my eyes. There is nothing that makes me laugh any harder and longer than the stupid things we ( meaning humans, not raccoons) do in the name of government. These bills are only a few, I’m sure. Thanks for your thoughtful research and for entertaining us with it, while actually provoking some serious thoughts. Don’t forget to vote, by the way.

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