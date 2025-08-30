Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
5hEdited

Maybe I didn't treat you, quite as good as I should have.

Maybe I didn't love you, quite as often as I could have.

Little things I should have said and done.

I just never took the time.

You were always on my mind.

You were always on my mind.

(Elvis version)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lyn Rogers Lacey's avatar
Lyn Rogers Lacey
4h

What a beautiful story...and what I find to be the most valuable lesson here is the lost opportunity of the mother...an opportunity to model to all the other boys that hospitality extends to the "least of these" and that Kindness is always the right thing to do. Good for Uncle Lonzo for stepping up to the plate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture