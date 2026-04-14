Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Josie's avatar
Josie
3h

We could all learn a thing or two from these young people thank you for sharing my dear friend 🙏

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
3h

There was a time so long ago

when most folks were polite,

and I wonder why we had to grow

into a darkling night

of in-your-face and phones implanted

into idle hands and angry souls

that boil and roll and take for granted

the dour and heavy tolls

the modern world with glee imposes

to take our joy away.

We cannot stop to smell the roses

for an hour of a day

out of fear, it surely seems,

that we'll miss some nasty memes.

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