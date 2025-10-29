Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M Drake's avatar
M Drake
9h

Hmm.🤔 So, there is still hope for the future generations. So tired of the doom and gloom projected from news channels. God is still in charge.🙏🏻✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rivkah Cohen's avatar
Rivkah Cohen
9h

I love this...great story, great example, great idea....of course I do read your sharing on a device.😅🤣😂🤣😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture