Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

I lay awake throughout the night,

so frightened of the day ahead.

Cancer's bad, can't take a bite

even of my daily bread,

and then online I chanced to read

of a truly valiant lass

who's lost all that I think I'd need

and curates what she has with class.

I was ashamed at my complaint,

and in mind's eye I saw her smile

and heard her say, "I'm not a saint,

I just think it's still worthwhile

to love the mundane everyday,

and not mourn what has gone away."

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don ortolano's avatar
don ortolano
2h

First, thanks for the update on Morgan… I had been wondering about her.

Second, wow!!! she SO humbles me! Blessings?! With all she has been through and still going through, she recognizes Blessings!

I complain about the smallest things and Morgan recognizes Blessings……. truly humbling.

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