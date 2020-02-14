Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
The Taste of Barbecue | Sean of the South
0:00
-41:41

The Taste of Barbecue | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Feb 14, 2020

Sean is back, and this time he’s in the studio, talking to himself for the entertainment of none. You have to worry about a guy who talks to himself. Music by Charles Latham.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture