Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
15h

I think God's a living boomerang

that understands the things you lack;

when thrown away, hard as you can,

He keeps on coming back.

Or maybe He's a yo-yo

Who, when is in rage spun down,

spins right back up the string, and so,

a smile comes from a former frown.

And therefore it just seems to me

as on our pride we feed

a good true Friend's resiliency

is what we really need,

a Friend, rejected, who will say,

"I love you and won't go away."

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Kelly Hughes's avatar
Kelly Hughes
16h

When someone loves you it makes God seem real. ❤️

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