The question was simple. “Who is God?”

CHRIS (age 5): He’s a big, big thing, but you can’t see him. He has big hands and he can pick you up and carry you around. And he won’t drop you, not even if you try to jump. He can fly.

ANDREA (5): Nobody’s ever seen a picture, so we don’t know what color he is.

MITCH (7): A lot of people don’t believe in God, these people are called ATMs.

VERA (6, but two months shy of 7): You can do anything to God and basically he’ll still love you.

JOCELYN (4): Dogs and angels are God’s best friends.

LEE (7): God is everything all at once.

BRADLEY (7): You have to go to church and listen to a preacher tell you about him every week and then give him money so he’ll let you go.

CARREY (9): God likes to hear people sing. I don’t know why. Some people do not sing good.

TOMMY (10): God is invisible. If you ask him to show himself to you he won’t. Trust me, I’ve tried.

ALAN (9): My dad says God puts people in the bad place starting with “H” if they don’t believe in him. But why would you work really hard making something and then throw it away?

KELLI (6): God makes all the babies and gives them to us. Every baby has something different that nobody else has.

SARAH (10): Anything you want to say, God will listen. You can talk whenever. He will listen. Doesn’t matter what you say. Even if you’re not in a good mood.

TYLER (8): He don’t like it when you judge other people. So don’t do it.

TRYNA (8): I used to have a friend who didn’t believe in God. And I was like, “Why? It don’t cost anything.”

ALISON (5): You have to be quiet in church because people are sleeping.

MATTHEW (9): He has powers to do anything. He could pick up your house. If you go to church, you can get picked up by God, too.

MARIA (8): God sees people who nobody else does.

ELÍAS (6): It’s good to pray. It forgives you. And it helps you forgive other people. If you don’t forgive you can’t get forgived.

SOFÍA (Elías’s little sister, age 4): God is inside me.

CODI (10): I wish he would talk so I know he’s actually real.

CHELSEA (14): When you’re a foster kid like all of us, you either believe in God or you don’t. A lot of foster kids like us don’t believe because, honestly, it all seems too good to be true. But some people like me do believe, because we’ve got it good, and someone wants to adopt us, and our situation ain’t bad no more, and we got people who love us now. And when someone loves you it makes God seem real.