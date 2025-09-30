Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SteveA's avatar
SteveA
7h

Great story. I cannot imagine all the kinds of messages you get from people. I suspect we are much alike when it comes to salvation or whatever. I began praying at the age of 16 after my very first love breakup. Pray lots more now. But I am not a Christian as it is defined. I feel like recently and after your walk across Spain you are more religious. Not judging either. Just keep writing for us and be you. You have that ability to draw people in and make us feel like a community. Lord knows that is a super power now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Hunnicutt's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt
7h

Someone should pat the first guy on the back and give him an Attaboy so he doesn’t hurt himself trying to pat his own back…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture