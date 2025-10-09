Sean of the South

Zelda Nichols
8h

We do care about our trees as well as each other here in South Carolina. Have you visited Angel Oak Sean?. It’s considered the oldest tree east of the mighty Mississippi and is now a major tourist attraction. We love our other oaks too, especially Live Oaks and it’s illegal to cut them down. Driving through old towns liked Beaufort and Mclellanvile where they canopy over roadways and are dripping with Spanish Moss take you back to another time. Life stills as you slowly meander down old roads marveling at these beautiful old trunks and limbs. I have two in front of my house, I bearish them every day.

Edward M. Caldwell
7h

There was an old hickory tree in our front yard that leaned out over the driveway toward the street. Its growth pattern over the years had been influenced by the big white oaks surrounding it. Our yard has mostly white oaks. The hickory was an intruder with high hopes.

One early spring day I was looking out my upstairs bedroom window admiring the determination of the lone hickory and our sleeping front yard. Just as I was looking, the hickory fell with a few muffled moans and cracks. It landed across my driveway reaching a a few feet into the street. I saw the whole thing. It was as if the tree just gave up with a last gasp from a lifelong struggle to find a place among the towering oaks.

