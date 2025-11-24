Sean of the South

My dad, my hero. I have a similar story! When I was 4, in 1951, I contracted polio. Devastating news to my college baseball coach dad. As improved under medical care, excercises to help regain mobility were prescribed. They were painful, though I whined and complained my dad never let me slack off. He was persistent, and so was I, but not by choice. He followed through for a long while, couple of years. By nine I was playing little league, then high school, then college. His example led to the modicum of success I have achieved. He once told me "you never fail until you quit! Perservere, never quit". That advice has followed me through my 78 years. He passed when I was 19, but he is still with me today. Thanks Dad!

Many years ago, I was stopped on my mail route by a lady that I knew, and she asked me if her son could play baseball. I did ask why he wasn't playing in her hometown and she said "They wouldn’t let him play, only sit on the bench. He came and I added him to my team and since we were looking for someone to be the catcher he volunteered. He was a really good player, and he got along with my son and all the other teammates. His mom told me at the end of the summer that I never asked why he couldn't play in his hometown. I told her that I found out he was a diabetic. I told her your son told me the first day. I did ask if there would be a problem and he said, "No sir and if there is my mom will be here". We all had a lot of fun that year and that was what little league baseball is all about.

