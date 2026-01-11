Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1h

Is there something you can say

to someone who's seen too much death,

and say it in a gentle way

that won't become a waste of breath?

Can your hug become a balm,

or will it be intrusion?

Can your touch give grace and calm,

or will it cause confusion?

I know I saw lots of dying,

and in the nights, alone,

is when I do my share of crying

because I can't atone

for the lives I couldn't save,

those faces carried to my grave.

Julie RN
1h

Spoken like an experienced hospice nurse. If there’s one thing we learn by caring for patients whose death is close at hand is, “Life is short, and make sure you hug everyone who is special to you, as often as you can.”

