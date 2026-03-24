Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Tawanah Fagan Bagwell's avatar
Tawanah Fagan Bagwell
11h

I am praying for our country and our world. Just think of all the good that could be accomplished if we didn’t have to fund wars.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
11h

The strutting comic-opera men,

the Moustache and The Upthrust Chin,

were allowed their space and then

thus did Europe's hell begin.

Across the globe the blood ran deep

in the streets of far Nanking,

and even Chinese parents weep

for kids slain 'neath the Empire's wing.

And we, in freedom, stayed aloof

from the lesser world's travail

and in our absence showed the truth

that if we let evil prevail

at the start, we can depend

on a more distant and a bloodier end.

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