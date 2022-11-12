Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
The Yellow Rose of Texas | Sean of the South
0:00
-57:12

The Yellow Rose of Texas | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Nov 12, 2022

The show comes to you live from Texas, with special musical guest the Slocan Ramblers, playing bluegrass by way of Ontario, Canada. Sean delivers a story about a childhood hero, and recites a poem in homage of Texan Taco trucks. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture