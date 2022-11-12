The Yellow Rose of Texas | Sean of the South

The show comes to you live from Texas, with special musical guest the Slocan Ramblers, playing bluegrass by way of Ontario, Canada. Sean delivers a story about a childhood hero, and recites a poem in homage of Texan Taco trucks.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
