Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
21h

This resonates with me because yesterday, when I took a break and had a lie-down on the floor, on my back, I threw up and aspirated. Couldn't breathe, couldn't move, and the world went hazy.

And then I felt myself lifted, two dogs pushed under my shoulders, one more got in back (these were Tashka' the Anatolian, Belle the Wolf, and Juno the Malinois.

They got me to a sitting position so Oscar the Pibble could pound on my chest until I coughed myself mostly clear.

Then they lay me down on my side, weak and dizzy, and made sure they turned me every few minutes. They wouldn't let me get up for maybe 90 minutes.

No-one instructed them in this, though some of them had to have watched Barb do it. And since she wasn't home, they knew it was on them.

I'm hurting and shaky this morning, and grateful for the coming sunrise.

***

Sometimes you have to place your life

into the hands of others,

friends, or maybe the dear wife,

or paws of canine brothers.

Things must happen as they must,

circumstances are God's will,

but we're called to wait, and trust

that He will be there still

in, perhaps, another guise,

an avatar to play His part,

but you will see in other eyes

the glow from His kind mighty heart,

and you'll rest easy in calm knowing

that it's with Him you will be going.

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Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
1d

Each morning upon rising I try to put myself, my life, my intentions, and my current illness, into God's hands. I try to get God into my head before i get myself into my head... and it often works for quite a while, but then at 11:11am an alarm goes off on my phone to remind me again, "Turn it over." Because by 11:11am, being the human that I am, I am already looking for ways to take control again.... thus the reminder.

And I cannot recall the number of times I have stopped on some country lane and helped a turtle cross the road, because there are some unkind folks who would make sport of running it over and then laughing about it.

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