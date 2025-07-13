Sean of the South

Amen. After a long wet spring and a near rain-less hot early summer, despite all the things working against it, yesterday my garden produced its first ripe tomato of the year. It now resides on my kitchen counter, as I mull over which way to eat it. In a salad? On a sandwich? Hmmm, I don't know yet. Maybe I will just slice it on tonight's dinner plates as a side dish for me and the wife. It's not a decision to be made in a cavalier way. Sean is right, it's like a sacred question. How shall I appreciate God's bounty wrapped up in this small red, spherical package, my first tomato of the year? I think I'll ponder it some more, the day is still young.

Sean, I LOVE your love list! I LOVE that you love life. I especially LOVE that you love your wife. Keep loving and sharing. This bitter world needs it. If people would stop the hatred and being offended and be more loving, what a wonderful world this would be. I LOVE you!

