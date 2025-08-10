Sean of the South

Irene May Catlin
10m

I have been against computerized everything! In high school I refused to use a calculator. I did everything long hand. I can make change unlike so many that can't without the cash register telling them. Look at digital watches/clocks. Most kids have no idea how to read a regular clock. Now AI does spellcheck, often changing the word you chose for another word totally wrong from what you were saying. We have become a society that is lazy. I agree Sean. We need to beware. AI might decide humans aren't needed.

Lori C.
13m

I'll admit, I used AI to place a joke on my family. I uploaded a photo from my Ring camera of our front porch at our place in The Smoky Mountains. I asked it to put a small bear on the front porch. It was extremely realistic. They were all freaking out until I told them it was AI. But then I started thinking that anyone could place a person on their front porch, or put me somewhere I've never been. Then you have to fight those allegations. I don't like it!!

