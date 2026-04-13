Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Tell the world that I've gone out,

place the sign upon my door.

Let there not be any doubt;

the chaplain's gone to war.

The rifle's light in my strong hands,

the Kevlar's well-placed on my head.

I'm now off to distant lands

to avenge the silent dead,

and perhaps I won't return

to tell what would have been my story,

but on these days we all must learn

that there is no greater glory

than to meet a fighting end

for an unknown fallen friend.

Reply
Share
Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
7hEdited

6 million. SIX million murdered. This is roughly the population of the entire state of Colorado or Missouri. We remember not only the unimaginable suffering, but also the resilience, dignity, and humanity that survived even in the darkest of times. The tragedy of the Holocaust must never be forgotten, denied, or diminished.

Reply
Share
3 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture