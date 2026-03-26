Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Jayne Moon's avatar
Jayne Moon
1h

I always wonder what (or who ) you will reveal at the end. THIS one is, as they all are, exceptional!!

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Deborah Bundy's avatar
Deborah Bundy
1h

Interesting, how as I read this, I started checking myself for the ways and things I let influence how I felt about myself. Thanks. We all need to realize that we are all human and start with liking ourselves, because we exist, which is a miracle. Isn’t that fantastic? We are each a miracle.

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