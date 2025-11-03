On Interstate 71, just outside Carrollton, Kentucky, stands a lone highway sign. It’s a small sign, DOT-green, no frills. Easy to miss.

But it’s there.

The sign reads, “SITE OF FATAL BUS CRASH—MAY 14, 1988.” That’s all.

Thousands of cars pass this sign on their way to work. Heading toward Cincinnati. Maybe tens of thousands. I wonder how many remember what happened here.

The Carrollton bus collision was one of the deadliest bus crashes in US history. The collision involved a church youth-group bus, and an ‘87 Toyota pickup.

The former school bus was filled with mostly teens. The Radcliff Assembly of God youth group had been returning from King’s Island amusement park. It had been a sunny day.

Just before midnight, a drunk driver’s pickup struck the front of the bus. The bus’s suspension broke, a detached leaf spring rammed into the bus gas tank. The front door was jammed shut. The fire started immediately.

Passengers started evacuating through the narrow emergency door, squeezing through the tiny opening.

But when you have 60-odd teenagers crammed into a 12-inch aisle, all pressing towards the same miniature exit—the only available exit—you have disaster.

The crush of bodies was too much. The kids were gridlocked, unable to move. Within four minutes, the entire bus was on fire. Children were screaming. Metal was creaking. Smoke everywhere.

Twenty-seven died. Most victims were between ages 13 and 14. Their bodies were recovered facing the rear exit, trying to escape.

But that’s not the story here. The real story is what happened afterwards.

Thirty-six years later, the survivors of this crash are still out there. And they haven’t exactly been sitting on their hands.

I’ll tell you about a few.

There is Harold Dennis, who survived with severe burns, and intense facial scarring. He could’ve given up. He could’ve quit. But he went on to play football for the University of Kentucky. Today, he travels the country, as a motivational speaker, talking about the crash.

And Ciaran Madden. After the fire, she was burned so severely that in some places that her bones showed. Despite countless surgeries, the pain wouldn’t stop. Both inside and outside pain.

But her healing finally did come. And it came when she decided to write to the man who caused the accident.

As a young woman, Ciaran got in contact with the driver in prison, by writing a letter.

“[The letter] sat on my dresser,” she said, “I would say for two weeks, and finally I sent it.”

The prisoner finally agreed to meet Ciaran. They gathered in the correctional facility. She was trembling with nerves. Tears were shed.

“He bawled like a baby,” Ciaran said, “and so did we.”

Jason Booher. His best friend died on that bus. He grew up to become a coach. An accomplished marathon runner. Oh, and he became superintendent of the Mercer County Public Schools in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

Carey Cummins: 65 percent of her body was covered in third-degree burns, with second-degree burns to her face. She underwent 30-plus surgeries. She spent two months in the hospital. Her right leg was amputated.

And after all that time in hospitals, after months in medical environments, getting poked and needled like a human cork board, what did she choose to do with her life? She became a registered nurse.

Karalyn Nunnallee. Her 10-year-old daughter Patty was killed in the crash. Karalyn went on to become MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) national president.

And of course, there is Quinton Higgins. He was in the hospital for six weeks with lung damage. His life forever changed. Quinton is a bus driver for Hardin County School District.

About 10 years ago, Quinton also purchased a bus which looks nearly identical to the bus from the crash. He has dedicated his life to talking about the crash. He drives his bus across America, forever ensuring the 27 names of those who died are not forgotten.

Those names are:

Jennifer Arnett, Cynthia “Cindy” Atherton, Sandra “Sandy” Brewer, Joshua Conyers, Mary Daniels, Julie Earnest, Kashawn Etheredge, Shannon Fair, Dwailla Fischel, Richard Gohn, Lori Holzer, Charles Kytta, Anthony Marks, April Mills, Phillip Morgan, Tina Mustain, William Nichols Jr., Patricia Nunnallee, Emillie Thompson, Crystal Uhey, Denise Voglund, Amy Wheelock, Chad Witt, Joy Williams, Kristen Williams, Robin Williams, John Pearman.