Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Cate's avatar
Cate
12h

There ARE good people out there. A couple of weeks ago I was about 50 miles from my home on an interstate in the far left lane, when I hit a pothole and my tire blew. I managed to cross to the right shoulder and as I did so did another car. A gentleman got out and said, "I saw you had a flat tire. Are you ok?" I responded yes I was. He then said, "May I help you with the tire?" Since I have AAA I told him that but thanked him for stopping. While I was waiting for the tow, another car stopped and the driver came back to my car, again asking if I was ok and did I need help. Same response. After the tow truck driver dropped me off, he stuck around for a bit in his truck, then came into the AAA office and said he was just checking to see if I needed anything. So many kind people that we don't hear enough about because of all the unkind people we do hear about.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
12h

They watch me when I try to walk

around the property.

I don't breathe well, so they don't talk;

they look, and looking see

a man who ran a marathon,

a man who ran the highest hill.

They know that man is truly gone,

cancer's latest kill.

But the neighbours are aware

and will come if I call.

They know that they will have to bear

me to the house, if I should fall,

and so I blow each one a kiss,

each angel sent, so fine as this.

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