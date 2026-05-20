Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
21h

In our humanity there's beauty,

and being human is no sin,

but I think we have a duty

to see it's there we must begin

the long slow climb to something higher,

the pain of looking in the mirror,

the feet of pride put to the fire

so that our purpose may be clearer

in the service of our blessings,

the blessings of community,

not as stylish window-dressings

but as real bonds 'twixt you and me

that make us each a vital part

of God's loving hands and heart.

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Zelda Nichols's avatar
Zelda Nichols
21h

You are the epitome of being a good human. You came out of the storm you were in as a child and turned your life into something to be proud of. You are a musician story teller, a troubadour of sorts, on of the few remaining. How many thousands do you help a day on this site alone? You lift us up with your writings and for us who see and hear you on other sites you start our days on a positive note. In today’s world that is pretty huge.

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