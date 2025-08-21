Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rodney Grubb's avatar
Rodney Grubb
1h

Keep an eye out for those who “just look like they need a friend”. It can make a difference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joy Walker's avatar
Joy Walker
1h

Thanks for your stories that restore our hope for the next generation, Sean. How precious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture