Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Roney's avatar
Dan Roney
15hEdited

What a lucky man you are Sean not only to be able to hold that fiddle let alone play it. There is now a forever bond between you and the Ingalls family.

Reply
Share
Sara Howland's avatar
Sara Howland
15h

I don’t think I’ve loved someone I’ve never met as much as I love Sean Dietrich. The world is a better place because he’s in it.

Reply
Share
6 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture