I’ve got your back today.

You don’t know me, but I’ve been watching you since you were a baby. I’ve been here beside you. You could call me your guardian angel, I guess. But we don’t really call ourselves anything.

Try not to think about the medieval depictions of us. Forget the wings and Grecian gowns. We’ve been trying to outlive that stereotype our whole lives.

We are not tall, muscular, blond, asexual creatures who wear glitter foundation and no underwear. There are no halos floating above our heads. Neither are we fat flying babies with bows and arrows.

What we are is highly advanced spirits who stand with you all the time. We are a cloud of witnesses to your entire life. Some of us have been human before. Throughout history, some have called us saints. Which is sort of ridiculous, because when we were on earth we were anything but “saintly.” Sometimes, we are the souls of your loved ones. Sometimes we are angels.

Either way, we are a multitude of souls, sitting in the nosebleeds, watching your life play out. Some of us have been where you are. We have done what you’re doing.

Your religion is a funny thing. While nearly 80 percent of the world population believes in us, a lot of people are afraid to talk about our existence. Churches don’t mention us for fear they might sound like heretics. Ordinary people won’t talk about us because they don’t want to sound like they have been taking hallucinatory substances.

But 80 percent. Come on, people. Have you ever seen 80 percent of the globe agree on ANYTHING? Historically, humans can’t even agree on whether to use the metric system. But they agree on us.

Why? Because too many people have had experiences with us. There are septillions of stories about us, dating back to the dawn of your species. New stories happen every day.

We don’t always intervene in your life, but it happens more than you realize. A lot of times, we step in to make sure bad things don’t happen. But more often, we insert ourselves into daily situations to make sure stuff DOES happen.

Because if life were left up to you, you’d—no offense—screw it up. This isn’t a criticism. What I’m saying is that you’re too human for your own good.

Even though your gut is always talking to you, you have too many other things competing for your attention. You cannot hear your Godgiven intuition speaking. Too much noise.

The noise is always going on inside you. Your entire physiology is grounded in this realm. Your brain is not a spiritual organ, it’s a physical one.

Thus, your brain matter is perpetually focused on communicating with your internal organs, your nervous system, circulatory system, respiratory system, digestive system, etc. Your body has a grand total of 60 sphincters. Your brain spends most its energy reminding these sphincters that you are in a public place.

So there is a constant systems operations dialogue going on inside you, all the time. Not to mention all the other things you have to think about:

Your daily life. Your family. The kids, grandkids, dogs. Feeding everyone in your house. Paying bills. Earning a living. Getting the oil changed and dealing with a Jiffy Lube attendant who looks 16 and is pressuring you to purchase $100 windshield wipers even though you just got new wipers at your last oil change.

That’s why I’m here. I intervene. I give you a proverbial thump on the head. You can’t hear me, but I say, “Wake up!”

That’s what I’m saying right now, in fact. Because today is a huge day for you. You don’t know it yet. But today is a big deal. Something very important is about to happen, and I don’t want you to miss it.

Because your reaction will alter the course of your life in a beautiful way. Each day you are presented with choices to either love or not. I’m reminding you to choose love. Someday we’ll meet in a more face-to-face situation. Until then: You got this.

And even if you don’t, like I said, I’ve got your back.