Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
Every night brings the worst pain

from the bone metastases.

No opioids to fog my brain,

or to offer sweet release,

but I hear music on the air,

gentle choirs behind my back.

I try to turn, but no-one's there,

but the thing is that I lack

the kind of eyes that can see through

the mists obscuring the Divine,

but my ears, though deafened, do

distinguish that this place and time

has had its Earthly barriers rent

by singing angels God has sent.

don ortolano
Psalm 91:11-12

For he will order his angels

to protect you wherever you go.

1They will hold you up with their hands

so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.

