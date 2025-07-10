Sean of the South

Sean of the South

SteveA
Jul 10

My son has Aspbergers. He is socially awkward but never had those problems. He is also brilliant and knows so much more than I will ever know. But I am not sure he fits in even now. He has major struggles with life now but can also do so many things. When I learned about autism and Temple Grandin and others I decided these are like the mutants in Xmen. They have super powers along with their poor social skills. If only we can let them put them to good use. I know my son can perform amazing things if given the right chance.......Thank you Sean for wonderful story about how people can be very different but very amazing.....

Zelda Nichols
Jul 10

Funny how so many truly brilliant people have learning disabilities and lack social skills as children and young adults. I know someone who is bi-polar. As a teenager he took an antique beat up Studebaker completely apart and rebuilt it to its original glory. I bet you have a plethora of stories about people like Al to share with us.

