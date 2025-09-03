Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rivkah Cohen's avatar
Rivkah Cohen
7h

So, see...sometimes you share good stories, really good stories. And then sometimes God takes over the keyboard and says with a trucker sort of growl..."I'll write this one"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Moe Jeffrey Livingston's avatar
Moe Jeffrey Livingston
7h

Whoa, powerful stuff…I like a few tears with my coffee…sorta like a shower for the soul.

Thanks for the daily bread, Sean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture