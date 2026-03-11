Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David R Shaddock's avatar
David R Shaddock
15h

I love where this story went. The analogy was striking and unexpected and lovely.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
14h

What holds back hate's ocean

and restraints the angry sea?

All we need is kind emotion

and love from you, and me.

What's the bulwark that will stand

against the flood, incarnadined?

Just us standing hand-in-hand

will keep the waves denied.

What will calm the frantic gale

that whips foam from the waves?

Just voices joined, singing the tale

that breaks the chains of sullen slaves,

chained, compelled to take a knee;

cut their fetters, sing them free!

Reply
Share
2 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture