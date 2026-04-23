Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Michal Berman's avatar
Michal Berman
15h

Your ability to break open my heart each story is immeasurable- thank you for always expanding our perspective

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
14h

They can be so irritating,

sunny smiles, talking a lot,

but that is their soft armour-plating

protecting all they still have got,

'cause life can be so very cruel,

taking, stealing, with a laugh

that it would seem only a fool

wouldn't exit with an epitaph,

and maybe these are of that kind,

dancing when the music's gone,

but maybe in the hurting mind

they know that they should still go on,

and show that it's worthwhile to live

when love's all one has left to give.

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