Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Lindner Sterling's avatar
Nancy Lindner Sterling
Jul 7

Sean, you’ve been able, by Grace, to transform your pain and suffering into a gift and a blessing. We all are the richer for it. Thank you. 🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
Jul 7

And with that, my friend, you can drop the mic. 👏❤️😘

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
165 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture