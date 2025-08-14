Sean of the South

Carol Ann Chidlaw
5h

I love this. I remember being very young and how boring I thought “old” people were. Now I AM old, and I guarantee that I am not boring. It’s just that most of my life entertains itself in my own mind, where the young cannot see or go. I like my old age, despite the fact that I find the decline of my, for instance, knees quite irritating. I am the best person, the best humans I have ever been. I love more, and more deeply, and it’s a quiet love so strong that it could hold up the world, but … quietly.

Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
4h

That last line...."He replied, “But it feels so good not to be invisible.”

I have commented on this many times over the past few years; how as I get older, I become "invisible" to younger people. There is no use fighting it, so I turned it into an asset. I find that fewer people pester me now that I've become 'invisible'... people hawking things and insurance plans and investment opportunities, they all just leave me alone. I have adopted the "grey man" persona as I go through life now. Unobtrusive. Unnoticed. Invisible. I simply go about my life, socializing with a few trusted friends and my wife, but otherwise unremarkable in appearance.

It serves me as a sort of security shield in this dangerous world we find ourselves living in nowadays. I miss a lot of things from the old days -- Andy Griffith, good airline service, Jonathan Winters, Howard Johnson restaurants, and more -- but the thing I miss most is civilization and living in a civilized world.

