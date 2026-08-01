Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1d

I'll miss the days you are not here,

but all the good things need a rest,

but when I see you I will cheer

because you are the very best.

You give hope, many a smile,

and you give food for thought,

like this one that is worthwhile,

that I really ought

to slow things down somewhat, too,

to stop and smell the roses,

to contemplate what's sweet and true,

and touch the cold wet noses

of the dogs that brighten days

in so very many ways.

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Kathy Brannan Howell's avatar
Kathy Brannan Howell
1d

It makes me happy that you are happy. I’m thankful that you are healing from your sadness too. I miss your messages but will be thankful when I do get one. You deserve this time reconnecting and being a people person. 💕

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