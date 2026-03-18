Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

At this morning's wisdom-feast,

to this I'll raise a toast:

when love is deserved the least,

that's where it's needed most.

We all act, from time to time,

like cads or jerks or worse,

and hide behind a nasty line

that's ended with a curse,

but those words and thoughts betray

a scared and lonely child

with one card that he can play,

the ace of running wild

with hope that just before he harms

himself, he finds some loving arms.

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Charles Browning's avatar
Charles Browning
2h

We can always use columns like this. A lot of very good advice is found in this humor. Made this old guy laugh out loud.

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