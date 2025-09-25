Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
4m

I talk to everyone. The cashier, the waiter, the phlebotomist, the Walmart greeter. You name it. I'm not offended if they seem annoyed. I just keep talking anyway. Just ask my husband. 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Hubbard's avatar
Linda Hubbard
4m

❤️💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture