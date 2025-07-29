Sean of the South

Shelly (from the Burgh)
17h

Well that was a God thing! He cares about every little thing we’re going through! Many years ago, my husband and I were driving from Pittsburgh up to Toronto to visit his mom and we got caught in a major snowstorm in Buffalo. They closed the peace bridge and we got off the interstate and sat in immovable wall-to-wall cars. Our baby son was three months old and we had to leave the car running to keep us warm. We sat there for over five hours and around 1:30 in the morning, someone tapped on our car window and said that he and his wife lived a few streets over and we could come and spend the night at their house. So we left our car and followed him, and he pulled a cradle out of his attic that all his children had slept in when they were babies. It turned out he was the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates farm team. We ended up staying the whole day there until things opened up for us to get into Toronto. I wept at God‘s goodness.

Bob Smyth
17h

You will never be alone Sean, because the whole world loves you.

