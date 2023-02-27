SEAN DIETRICH

Sean Dietrich is an author, musician, and stand-up storyteller. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Reader’s Digest, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, and he has authored eighteen books.



His one-man shows and podcasts deliver brutally candid, laugh-out-loud, and sometimes painful tales remind the listener that we are not alone in our human experience.



Sean Dietrich, and his wife, Jamie, along with dogs Thelma Lou, Otis Campbell, and Marigold the blind coonhound are residents of Birmingham, Alabama.

Email: SeanDietrich@gmail.com