Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
8h

Oscar Pibble stole my water,

bottle crackles 'tween his pearly whites.

I guess he really thought he oughter

take it, it was his by rights,

but he took this one more step

and that step seemed very clear.

Thinking he'd increase his pep,

he done went and stole my beer.

He grabbed the can and chugged it down,

and his eyes got kinda glassy.

He wandered like a clumsy clown,

and then, oh, boy, did he get gassy,

and thus a Pit Bull learned the sense

of a life of temperance.

***

Happy Anniversary!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Doug Atkinson's avatar
Doug Atkinson
8h

May the well never run dry! ♥️

Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture