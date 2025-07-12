Sean of the South

Richard Queen
Jul 12

Dear Sean,

In 2003, at age 45, I was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. I was told that I had 3 - 6 mos. To live. I had 3 daughters still in school and a wife. I went through the normal regimen of brain surgery, radiation and chemo. The removed tumor came back along with several others. The situation seemed hopeless. I started every day with “lord hear my prayer”. I prayed everyday, almost all day. I would go in for chemo on a regular basis. I had an Omaha port in my brain for chemo. They also used this port to withdraw and test CSF. One Friday when I was receiving chemo, they were testing my cerebral spinal fluid for cancer cells.. this time the test came back negative. Zero cancer cells. None. The Drs could not understand what happened. I knew exactly what happened. My prayers were answer with a miracle. 22 years later I’m still here. I have some damage from the radiation and cancer Paralysis and hearing) but I’m still here and doing fine. Enjoying and loving my grandchildren! God heard my prayer!!

4 replies
SteveA's avatar
SteveA
Jul 12

When I was young and in love she moved away. I was sixteen. I begin to walk up to the Presbyterian church where my brothers and I went for many years. I would go after midnight and walk in and pray for my girlfriend who moved and myself. I did it for many nights. I was devastated by losing her. Took me years to get over her. The results were I found a wonderful person and she went on to a successful career as a veterinarian. We still talk after all these years. It certainly seems to work for me. I pray all the time now. One night just as I went to bed and prayed for my oldest son to be safe my wife walked in and said he is on the phone calling you. He said. "Dad, I just had a gun in my face and was robbed." He was delivering pizza.

3 replies
