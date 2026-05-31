Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1d

I know that angels walk the Earth,

loving with unselfish grace,

showing people their true worth

with slobb'ry licks unto the face.

Maybe I did not do well,

maybe my life was a fail,

but healing comes, oh, I do tell

from a madly wagging tail.

All to soon they have to go,

for their short years are quickly spent,

but there is one thing that I know,

that even though my heart is rent

they'll be the first ones that I see,

"Come on, Dad, let's go play Frisbee!"

Reply
Share
13 replies
Te Burt's avatar
Te Burt
1d

So God made a dog. - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDrabmm421I

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture