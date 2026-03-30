Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
6h

Let the pundits wail and whine,

let the demonstrators shout.

I'm dying but I'm doing fine,

and they're what I can do without.

Some will ask me, don't you care?

Don't you worry, won't you fuss

about the stuff that's so unfair,

Jesus thrown beneath the bus?

It's both sides that are tossing Christ,

don't wanna kick both sets of butts.

My peace will not be sacrificed

to join in with the raving nuts

who find their meaning in their strife

when they need to get a life.

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Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
6h

"Blow up your TV

Throw away the paper

Try to find Jesus

On your own."

-- John Prine

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