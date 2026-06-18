Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1d

They pass us daily on the street,

ordinary girls and guys,

and we fail to see we meet

God's smiling angels in disguise.

Some have blue and frizzy hair,

some have piercings of the nose.

Some are dressed primly with care,

some have holed shoes that show their toes,

but in their eyes there is a light,

the sunrise glow of Paradise

that banishes depression's night

and melts sarcasm's slippery ice

to show us we are truly meant

to be God's loving Innocent.

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Beryl Dixon's avatar
Beryl Dixon
1d

I don’t know Donna Vaughn but I love her 😍

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