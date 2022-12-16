Charleston, South Carolina | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Dec 16, 2022

Coming to you from Charleston, South Carolina, with special musical guest Chosen Road bluegrass band. Sean tells a story about a famous hymn, and then recounts the harrowing experience of singing in the Christmas choir of his youth. 

