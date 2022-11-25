Giving Thanks | Sean of the South

Coming to you live from Birmingham, Alabama, with special musical guest Chosen Road bluegrass band, and John Reischman. Sean reads letters that were written on Thanksgiving from the Civil War, and other wars past, and tells a story about a family Thanksgiving long ago.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
