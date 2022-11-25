Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Giving Thanks | Sean of the South
0:00
-53:19

Giving Thanks | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Nov 25, 2022

Coming to you live from Birmingham, Alabama, with special musical guest Chosen Road bluegrass band, and John Reischman. Sean reads letters that were written on Thanksgiving from the Civil War, and other wars past, and tells a story about a family Thanksgiving long ago. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture