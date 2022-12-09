The Great State of Florida | Sean of the South

The show comes to you from Florida, with special musical guest the Petersen family bluegrass band, and the Sainsbury Salvation Army Band. Sean recites a Yuletide poem entitled "'Twas the Night Before Waffle House," and tells a story about a Christmas tradition from long ago.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes