Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
The Great State of Florida | Sean of the South
0:00
-1:00:57

The Great State of Florida | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Dec 09, 2022

The show comes to you from Florida, with special musical guest the Petersen family bluegrass band, and the Sainsbury Salvation Army Band. Sean recites a Yuletide poem entitled "'Twas the Night Before Waffle House," and tells a story about a Christmas tradition from long ago. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture