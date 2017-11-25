A Bloodhound Christmas | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich
Nov 25, 2017

A story of Christmas and bloodhounds, live from the Buchanan County cattle auction. Sean Dietrich delivers a gilded story of childhood and its unexpected blessings. Music by North Carolina's own Kelley and the Cowboys.

