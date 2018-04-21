Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
A Hot Mess | Sean of the South
0:00
-31:13

A Hot Mess | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Apr 21, 2018

Sean tells the story about a man who is a "mess," and about the mess he gets himself into. Music by Randy Cook and the Commonwealth Bluegrass Band.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture