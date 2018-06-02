Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Andy Griffith's Birthday | Sean of the South
0:00
-34:33

Andy Griffith's Birthday | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Jun 02, 2018

Andy Griffith's birthday episode, a story of Mayberry, olden times, and yellow flies, delivered by Sean Dietrich. Music by Appalachian Trail bluegrass band.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture