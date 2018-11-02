Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Baptist Youth Trip | Sean of the South
0:00
-40:25

Baptist Youth Trip | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Nov 02, 2018

Sean chaperones a van load of teenagers to the Smoky Mountains to visit Dollywood, and lives to tell about it. Music by the High 48's. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture