Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Florida Cows | Sean of the South
0:00
-50:49

Florida Cows | Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Jan 30, 2021

Sean records from a cow pasture on the Florida-Alabama line, and reads some first-date stories sent in by listeners, with special guest Joe Ewers and his historic South Carolina string band.  

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture