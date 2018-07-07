Fourth of July | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Jul 07, 2018

Sean sits behind a grand piano and performs with his band of 16 years, the Boiled Peanuts, then tells the story of a hometown 4th of July among Southern Baptists who eat too much potato salad. Music by the Boiled Peanuts.

