Fourth of July | Sean of the South

Sean sits behind a grand piano and performs with his band of 16 years, the Boiled Peanuts, then tells the story of a hometown 4th of July among Southern Baptists who eat too much potato salad. Music by the Boiled Peanuts.
Sean of the South
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories before live audiences that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
